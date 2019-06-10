The New York Fire Department responded to reports of a helicopter crashing into a high rise building in Midtown Manhattan Monday afternoon. The New York Times reports one person died in the crash.

The aircraft reportedly crashed at 1:43 p.m. at 787 7th Avenue, the address of the AXA Equitable Center which is located between 51st and 52nd street in Midtown, and broke out into a fire. The location is not listed as an FAA registered heliport, and the satellite view of the location on Google Maps does not show a marked helipad.

The FDNY reported the incident as a “crash landing,” but the NYPD public information office later clarified it was a “hard landing.”

The New York Times initially reported two city officials claimed one person onboard was injured, and that the FDNY were deploying over 100 responders to the area, but later updated to say the pilot was killed in the crash and was the only person onboard.

The Governor, who arrived on the scene shortly after the crash, told reporters there was no indication the crash was an act of terrorism, according to the Times.



Update, 3:15 p.m.: Here’s the Federal Aviation Administration’s latest statement:

Police blocked off major avenues running uptown for emergency vehicles. The local weather was rainy with a dense fog cutting down below building rooftops.

Update, 2:52 p.m.: This person managed to capture video of the smoke cloud emerging from the roof shortly after the crash:

Update: 4:45 p.m.: New images show the site of the crash on top of the building. Some readers may find the images graphic:

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.