Once Again: Gradient Is Good

Image : McLaren

If there’s one thing we don’t talk about enough when we talk about cars, it’s that, of all of the paint options, gradient is the best paint option. Our lack of discussion of this very important fact is probably due to one reason: There is no discussion. It’s the best, period. The end.

We are reminded of that fact courtesy of this McLaren 600LT Coupe, created by the automaker’s customization arm, McLaren Special Operations. I wanted to write about this paint when photos published in October but didn’t, likely due to something not nearly as important coming up (is anything more important than gradient paint? no) and me being informed to blog about that instead.

But now is my time, and now is the time for all of us to remember just how good gradients are. Gradient paint isn’t just “cool” in a way that you only find cool for about two years before you either decide it’s lame and you never want to be seen with it again, or it’s so lame that it’s a testament to your self worth to be able to drive it without feeling constant embarrassment, like race-car flames or chrome accents. (Were those ever cool?)

It’s cool in a more subtle way, thus it never really gets old.

McLaren calls this gradient scheme “Comet Fade,” and it comes on both the exterior and parts of the interior, which is double cool:

Image : McLaren

Image : McLaren

Image : McLaren

Well, it looks like that’s the end of the discussion.

This has been your semi-annual reminder that gradient is good. Thank you.