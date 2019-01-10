Oh Cool, The New Toyota Yaris Still Gets A Manual

There’s a new global Toyota Yaris out on a new modular platform. Still here though : a six-speed manual.



This is the new Yaris. Not the Mazda one. This one. The new platform one.

It’s not clear if this Yaris will be sold in America, as Toyota’s “global” press release makes no mention of America, North America, the United States of America, that kind of thing. The American Toyota press site is also dark on this car. And we all know how poorly small cars are selling here. Not ideal.

Still!

Toyota showed no photos of the six-speed, but you know what, I believe it. I trust that it is real, and that it is just fine. Good? Possibly. Definitely there, should you be a person who wants it. (I do.)

Toyota does spend most of its time talking about hybrid drive on the Yaris, and some new CVT, but if you want, you (non-Americans?) can still get a three-pedal car, provided you get the most conventional 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated but Dynamic Force engine and front-wheel drive, not all-wheel drive.

Still!

