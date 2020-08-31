Official: Americans Won't Be Able To Buy Mercedes' Best Car

The S-Class Coupe in 2017. It looks the same now. Photo : Mercedes

There is no car in the country that signifies wealth more succinctly than running errands in a Mercedes E-Class wagon. Nor is there anything more simply comfortable than road tripping in an S-Class sedan. But for pure luxury, you do not beat the S-Class coupe. Or, you didn’t.

This is not startling news, as we first saw this storm on the horizon a few weeks back. This time it’s just official, as Motor1 explains:

A report from approximately a month ago suggested Mercedes-Benz is planning a major reduction in its model range for the United States. Just a few weeks after the company ended the production of the C-Class sedan in the US and the A-Class in Mexico, it is now confirming two more models will bite the dust very soon. In a lengthy press release detailing model updates for the 2021 model year, Mercedes has officially announced the S-Class Coupe and S-Class Convertible are entering their final year of production. Both the regular and AMG-tuned variants of the luxury vehicles will be discontinued after the 2021 model year. The only upgrade for the next 12 months is the addition of the Cirrus Silver exterior color for the coupe and convertible.﻿



Mercedes does already sell the SL, which has morphed from a somewhat small and tidy grand tourer into a rather large and luxurious two-door itself, filling pretty much the role the S-Class coupe is supposed to. Just the same way, Mercedes also sells the AMG GT, which fits the role of prestigious sports car thing that the SL once did. I get why Mercedes would axe the S-Class coupe. It’s redundant.

Certainly it doesn’t make sense as a sporty coupe, and if it’s a pure comfortable practical stylish machine, there’s nothing it does better than the S-Class sedan, which is the same but with a bigger back seat.

But that leaves out the opulence of saying, yes, I do want all of the comfort in the world, I just want you to also know th at I don’t need extra space for boring executive, diplomat, or whomever in the back. I make sacrifices because I can afford them. You don’t because you can’t afford not to. I’ll miss seeing that option on showroom floors.