Somehow Jim Ratcliffe actually managed to get his Land Rover Defender knockoff, the Ineos Grenadier, into production. Perhaps it had something to do with the whole “having $1.5 billion to spend starting a car company” thing. And recently, Ineos announced pricing. You’re looking at a starting price of $71,500 for a stripped-out base version or $79,190 for a nicer trim.



As Harry Metcalfe recently found in his review of the Grenadier, you’re paying a lot of money for an SUV that’s pretty bad on the road. Sure, it’s capable off-road, but that sure is a lot of money for a car you’re going to hate driving every day. If you aren’t going to actually use the Grenadier’s extreme off-road capabilities, maybe consider buying one of these less expensive but still-capable off-roaders instead (in no particular order).