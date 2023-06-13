You would think the concept of a one-way street wouldn’t be that difficult to understand. Traffic only goes one way, and if you want to go the other way, you have to take a different street. Simple as that. Y ou’d also think that out of all the drivers who should know how a one-way street works, the police would definitely get it. Apparently, though, that’s not the case with the New York Police Department.

The New York Daily News reports that an NYPD officer drove the wrong way on a one-way street and, predictably, hit another car. She reportedly had her lights and siren on when she drove into the passenger side of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. And according to one witness, the driver of the Jeep had the green light and was already in the intersection when the cop hit his car with hers.

“Lights and sirens were going as the cops came the wrong way up the avenue,” Dianjlo Carvajles, owner of Cali Auto Repair, told the Daily News. “The white Jeep was already in the intersection and they smacked into it.” Carvajles then added, “Everything stopped with the boom. It was silent.”

Carvajles also said that after the wreck, the officer in the passenger seat of the NYPD Explorer was able to get out but was unable to get the driver out until more officers arrived. Both officers and the driver of the Jeep were reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment but were said to be in stable condition. The good news for the Jeep driver is that police have reportedly said they don’t think getting hit by a wrong-way driver is criminal. Isn’t that nice of them?

Hopefully, everyone involved recovers quickly, and the NYPD learns not to speed the wrong way down one-way streets even with their sirens on. There’s a reason it’s against the law for other drivers, and they’re lucky nobody was killed.