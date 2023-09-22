Now's A Great Time To Get A Deal On A Jeep Gladiator Because They Aren’t Selling

The Jeep Gladiator was one of the most anticipated new Jeeps in recent memory. Jeep was giving buyers its first pickup in 28 years — the brand’s last foray into the segment was the compact Comanche. It combined the hot selling Wrangler with the always hot-selling pickup truck and seemed like an obvious sales hit. But not long after its debut, sales started to slump. That was in 2020, and the sales slump has continued to get worse. So much so that Cars Direct reports that Jeep dealers are throwing cash at Gladiators in an attempt to move them.

Jeep has a deal going on right now through October 2 where buyers can get 10 percent off MSRP. On September 13, California buyers got an even sweeter deal with 15 percent off. This is all in addition to other offers. It gets even better with dealers that are throwing on their own discounts in addition to the ones Jeep is already giving.



Cars Direct highlighted one Southern California Jeep dealer that has a huge discount. Envision Jeep of West Covina has 54 Gladiators on their lot. One of them, a 2023 Gladiator Sport, somehow had an MSRP of $52,505. But you wouldn’t pay that. With a Jeep discount of $5,251 plus a huge dealer discount of $12,283, the price for this Gladiator came down to just $34,971, $17,534 off MSRP. No matter what you think about the Gladiator itself, a deal like that is hard to pass up. The rest of the inventory has discounts, many with over $5,000 off MSRP. While that specific Gladiator sold, it also wasn’t the only one; the one above has a discount of $17,757.

Honestly though the discounts couldn’t have come at a better time. I counted 664 Gladiators for sale just within 100 miles of Los Angeles. Dealers have a ton of these things just sitting there.

Through Q2 2023, Gladiators sales were down 34 percent from Q2 2022; year to date sales were down 29 percent. D eals like these don’t come often. This is probably the best time to score a new Gladiator on the cheap before the ‘24s roll in.