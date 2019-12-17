Not All Of The 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S's Options Make A Ton Of Sense

The car’s full name is the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe, which is a mouthful. And if you think a car with a long name such as that should also come with many, many fun opt ions, then you’d be right. Join us on a jaunt through its best and most bizarre features, keeping in mind not all of them were created equal or the most useful.

We have a full review the AMG GT 63 S coming soon, but just know the car is fast and capable. That should come as no surprise to anyone here. But onward to the options!

In particular, I want to draw your attention to the Executive Rear Seat Package. It sounds like something you’d find in an S-Class. You know, a Mercedes that’s supposed to be used as a limo. But in this sporty AMG-thing with 600-plus-horsepower? It seems a little strange, especially when it costs $3,550 extra.

This is what you get for that serious chunk of change:

40/40-split-folding rear seats

Fixed center business console

Heated and cooled rear cup holders

Three-zone climate control

Rear inductive wireless charging

115-volt socket

High-resolution touchscreen to control the audio, rear climate and view car’s performance data

That all sounds great, right? But there’s just one problem: we could not find a rear seat heater. We pressed all the buttons, we through every menu we could find. We waited to see if the seat ever warmed up. No hot butts in the back! Just hot drinks! Even a Hyundai Santa Fe has heated rear seats! It was very baffling.

The rest of the features, outside the Executive Rear Seat Package, were great fun. With pre-selected settings that affect interior ambient lighting, sound effects and cabin scent, you could turn the inside of the AMG GT 63 S into your own private nightclub. Only you can’t drink champagne or dance on a table.

Watch our video to see the car turn into a driving calisthenics coach.