There’s a giant go-kart track coming within driving range of Detroit next month, meaning my childhood dream of Mario Kart racing in real life might actually come true.

Niagara Speedway, located on Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is scheduled to open in June as the largest multi-level go-kart track on the continent, at 2,000 feet in length. The official press release makes the building of the track seem like quite an undertaking, with about 600,000 pounds of steel used and 4,450 tons of concrete poured into an area of 2,200 yards.

The video above, posted by Michigan news site MLive, gives a little snippet of what the track will be like to drive. Harry Oakes, the president of a company that’s building the thing, describes the track’s features, saying: “To sum it up in a few words, it’s like go-karts on steroids. You drive on a road course for a portion of the race and then spiral up … to about 40 feet, and then come down a long hill ... kind of like the way a wooden coaster would be.”

According MLive, 36 karts will drive on the track, reaching a maximum speed of 15 mph. And while that doesn’t sound particularly fast, it still looks like a hell of a lot of fun. Especially if you bring bananas and shells.

Oh, and also upside-down question marks in spinning cubes. Can’t forget about those.

Advertisement