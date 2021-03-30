Nobody In Flat Track Can Catch Shayna Texter-Bauman

Screenshot : American Flat Track

The talk of the paddock from the opening round of the American Flat Track series in Volusia, Florida a few weeks ago was all about Shayna Texter-Bauman sweeping both of the double-header weekend races in the AFT Singles class. Her Red Bull sponsored KTM blitzed to the front in all of her heats, and she positively dominated both races, one from pole and the other starting from third , putting on a masterclass of dirt half-mile track racing.

Her first race win in pro flat track came a decade ago in 2011 as the first woman to win an AFT race , and she’s been racking up the trophies ever since. She has earned her title as the fastest woman on two wheels by becoming the winningest AFT Singles rider in the history of the class, and it’s not even close. She is described by the competition as being basically unstoppable on half-mile and mile ovals because she has a never-say-die attitude, an uncanny eye for race tactics, and her comparatively diminutive size gives her a weight and aerodynamic advantage.

To celebrate her massive double win in Florida, AFT put together this quick and dirty (get it) 360 degree video from the tail section of Texter-Bauman’s Red Bull KTM. Of all the races that went down on the Volusia weekend, Shayna’s performance was by far the most exciting to watch. Not only was it easy to see the tenacity visible in her riding, but the tactical mind was on full display, as she ran a few laps in the draft and made some mega passes to take a strong win in both rounds.

I seriously look forward to watching her compete all season, because she’s a proper badass on these AFT-modified dirt bikes. There’s something special going on here this weekend, and I can’t wait to see her take her first championship on a great bike with a great team.