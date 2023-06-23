No, There Still Isn't A Pilot Shortage

Earlier today, Reuters ran a story from the Paris Airshow. The event, traditionally full of networking between pilots and companies, has introduced an odd twist to its attendance policies this year: Free admission for anyone without a job.

The move is an attempt to bolster enthusiasm in the aviation industry, in hopes of getting more people into the cockpit and maintenance hangars. But all the free airshow admission in the world can’t change one basic fact: There is no pilot shortage.

Just ask ALPA, the Air Line Pilots Association — a union protecting pilots. By their numbers, there are more than enough pilots too meet the needs of every airline. The problem isn’t the number of folks certified to fly planes; in fact, the problem comes form the other side of the table: Too few companies are willing to pay pilots what they’re worth.

Rather than increase wages to draw talent in, corporations seem content to keep wages low — even if they’re far too low for pilots to actually work for them. At some point, when pay rates are too depressed, it’s no longer worth it to stay in your industry. Why be a pilot when you can make the same amount (or more) in a job that doesn’t require you to bounce all around the world?

There are more than enough pilots out there; ready, willing, and able to fly planes. What they lack isn’t training, experience, or the dollars needed to attend the Paris Airshow. They lack incentive, a financial reason to fly for the companies that act so desperate for anyone with airline experience. Maybe, rather than free tickets, the Paris Airshow should try encouraging companies to pay more. That might help smooth out the “shortage.”