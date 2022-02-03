In January, Toyota unveiled its new flagship truck, the Tundra Capstone, a very large truck that makes 583 lb-ft and 437 horsepower, with 22-inch wheels, standard power running boards, and can tow as much as 10,340 pounds. Toyota also did not say how much it would cost, then. But it did this week; the Tundra Capstone will set you back $75,225 including destination fees, a princely sum, but not more or less out of the ordinary compared to other top trim full-size trucks.

CarsDirect has a rundown:

When Toyota announced the Capstone, we were expecting pricing to start at around the $60,000 mark. This is well more than expected, but it’s still more affordable than other high-end full-size trucks in the class. The Ford F-150 Limited costs $76,030, Ram 1500 Limited is priced at $62,390, GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate starts at $80,395 (without destination), and Chevrolet Silverado High Country costs $56,345.

The Nissan Titan XD Crew Cab Platinum Reserve, meanwhile, starts at $62,710 not including destination, though you can get to around $75,000 adding various options, of which there are a million, like every truck in this space.

In this segment, at these prices, I suspect it still comes down to brand loyalty, which is why Ford, Chevy, and Ram, have continued to dominate the full-size truck space even as Toyota has given them an honest run for their money with Tundra, now over two decades old.

Dorky name aside, the Tundra Capstone is also very much of the times, an expensive truck that I’m sure Toyota will makes gobs of profit on, because automakers don’t really want to sell you affordable cars anymore, as they’ve figured out that they can make more money by selling fewer, but more expensive ones. The Tundra Capstone and its 14-inch screen will be delivered some time this spring, Toyota says.

It is not a truck that anyone really asked for, given that this is the kind of truck more expected of Ford or GMC, but it’s here anyway, doing its best. Capstone? Capstone.

