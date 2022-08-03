The Jersey City’s mayor’s office released video last week of first-term city Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise mowing down a cyclist at an intersection without even tap ping the brakes, let alone checking on the victim. A new report reveals DeGise has an extensive history of traffic and parking violations, include nine overdue fines she only settled on Monday afternoon.

DeGise slammed into Uber Eats delivery rider Andrew Black at 8 a.m. on July 19 at the intersection of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King. While DeGise did have the right of way, she also didn’t stop, or even slow down after striking Black.

Warning: This footage may be disturbing to some readers.

Jersey City councilwoman-at-large accused in hit-and-run

Locals rushed in to the help Black, who suffered multiple injuries. The crash was so egregious that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called DeGise out, calling her reaction, or rather lack thereof, completely “unacceptable.” Murphy did not go so far as to demand her resignation. DeGise, for her part, is insisting she isn’t going anyway, according to Bloomberg:

In a statement, DeGise spokesman Phil Swibinski said the councilwoman was thankful that no one was seriously injured but would decline to comment until after her traffic citations are resolved in court.



“Councilwoman DeGise was elected overwhelmingly just a few months ago and she has no intention of walking away from the commitment she made to serve the people of Jersey City,” Swibinski said. “She will not resign and plans to complete her full term and continue in public service.”

Now NJ.c om reports traffic violations aren’t a one-time thing for DeGuise. Since 2005, DeGuise has racked up dozens of traffic tickets—including nine overdue, outstanding tickets she only settled on Monday afternoon:

Aside from the Jersey City tickets, the 36-year-old DeGise also had one outstanding ticket in Hoboken and one in Bayonne. She had been ticketed at least 13 other times in Hudson County in incidents she had previously resolved — three in Hoboken, five in Bayonne, two in Secaucus, one in North Bergen and two in Union City. In a February 2017 incident in Secaucus, DeGise’s vehicle was impounded when police found her license was suspended. The true number of resolved tickets, though is likely much higher, because DeGise has so many resolved tickets in Jersey City that the state website, which can display 25 tickets, said the number exceeded the capability to display them.﻿



Drivers seem to get every chance possible in New Jersey! While most of the tickets are parking violations, in one case police towed her unregistered, illegally parked vehicle. Bodycam video showed DeGise tried to big-dog the police with her super important position on city council, despite having yet been sworn in, NJ.com reports.

DeGise received a summons to court over the July 17 crash over leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report an accident. While Jersey City’s mayor and the New Jersey governor have stopped short of calling for DeGise’s resignation, two of her fellow councilmembers have released statements indicating her actions were unbecoming of an elected official.