The pocket-sized electric car trend is here in full force, and Nissan is hopping on the hype train with its newest concept, the IMk. With its front bench seat and beautiful rose gold finish, it might just one of the best mini EV concepts I’ve seen yet.

The exterior itself is super cute—it’s small, compact, and a little chubby (if thicc cars are the way of the future then sign me up) while still looking pretty modern. The front grille is striking in that it’s incorporated very well into the headlight design. It all just flows.

I do have to say that the best thing about the exterior is the rose gold paint, though. It is the ideal version of rose gold: a little bronze with just enough of a pink blush to keep it from looking too gaudy. A perfectly tempered, well-balanced look. (Nissan calls it a “reddish copper color” but I’m onto them. They just don’t want people to know they’re into rose gold.)

The interior is as minimalist as you’d expect from a modern EV concept, but the best thing here is the front bench seat. I love to see automakers bringing the bench seat back. It is a beautiful, cozy invention and I’m exceptionally here for it.

The IMk also doesn’t have any physical controls—no buttons, nothing. It’s fully autonomous, and all your necessary information is displayed on some sort of floating holographic prism. Honestly? It sounds cool as hell.

Here’s more from Nissan:

The IMk’s looks and proportions reflect a minimal aesthetic, drawing on Nissan’s new design philosophy, called Timeless Japanese Futurism. Adopting the simplistic nature of traditional Japanese design, the exterior is characterized by flowing lines. Carefully applied Japanese motifs add refinement and intrigue. “We incorporated `Japanese DNA’ into the design of the IMk,” said [executive design director at Nissan Satoru] Tai. “For example, the bumper, wheels, tires, windows, tail lamps, roof and high mount spoiler treatment borrow from the flowing patterns of mizuhiki, a thin twine made of Japanese rice paper. Just as mizuhiki flows naturally by design, on the IMk this flowing pattern blends the front, sides, and rear of the concept together for a completely new presence, outside and inside. The shield, which replaces the grille in gasoline-powered vehicles, represents a new signature element in our redefined design language. It follows function with style, giving the vehicle visual strength and inspiration while also providing protection and advanced technology underneath, including sensors and electronics.” A driver can link to the car with a smartphone to authenticate their identity, automatically apply personal settings – such as seat position, interior lighting and climate controls – and plan their commute.

Nissan calls this concept a “fashionable” car for “urban commuters,” which I can see and surprisingly do not hate. It’s adorable and chic in the way very tiny but still kind of ugly dogs are adorable and chic. I love it, I’m here for it, and I want everyone driving these things. I, specifically, want to drive this thing.

You’ve done well, Nissan.