Nissan Still Thinks It Knows What The Kids Want

Many automakers are bailing on sedans, but not Nissan, which recently introduced a new Versa amid turmoil at the top of the company. Where does Nissan’s faith come from? The children.

Automotive News took a dive into Nissan’s efforts to sell more sedans on Saturday, and it reveals that Nissan, probably not unreasonably, thinks that Generation Z will be into them.

Nissan executives in Tokyo said they expect that the impending wave of Gen-Z buyers will lift demand for sedans. Nissan commissioned research that shows 78 percent of American drivers who don’t own a sedan will consider buying one soon. In the 18-34 age group, 86 percent of those who don’t own a sedan will consider buying one soon, according to the research.

Younger people are more conscious of the fact that SUVs and crossovers aren’t helping us save our planet, though I’d also guess that younger people are more into sedans because they are cheaper, and younger people these days have a lot of student loans.

Nissan mostly agrees, but also (still) thinks sedans have a little more, namely that they are basically punk rock.

Sedans appeal to the younger buyers who don’t want to be like their parents, who drive a crossover or SUV, Nissan design chief Alfonso Albaisa told Automotive News. “The sedan is the middle finger,” Albaisa said. “It’s the tattoo.”

I actually burst out laughing when I read that this morning, both the idea that buying a sedan is some kind of rebellion and the idea that middle fingers and tattoos are as well.

Anyway. There will likely be a new Sentra at the Los Angeles Auto Show next month. If you really want to stick it to the man, I suggest you consider buying it.