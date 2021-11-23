Buying a car from a dealer sucks, and it especially sucks right now given the low inventory and lack of deals. Some automakers are attempting to take the pain out of the process by introducing a “Shop From Home” model where you can supposedly buy your new car online. The reality, of course, is very different.

Nissan recently introduced a program called Nissan@Home with an ad that makes it seem like buying a new Nissan is super easy and hassle-free.

I was intrigued by how this would actually work so I went to Nissan’s website to try it out.



The website indicates that you can pick out your car, and go through the purchase process all online. I went to the next step and did a “Build And Price” for a 2021 Nissan Rogue SV AWD. One of the biggest challenges in this market is actually finding the car you want on the lot. So I selected the Inventory Search for the NYC market.



I saw that Route 17 Nissan had some cars in stock and they were labeled as a @HomeDealer which I assume indicates they are “participating” in Nissan’s Shop From Home program. The next step was to “Get Your Quote” and I selected Route 17 Nissan as the preferred store.

A few minutes later I got two emails that were your typical “internet department” messages with no real actual information, just an introduction to the dealer and encouragement to come in for a test drive. I also got a text message from Route 17 Nissan which resulted in the following conversation.

Despite having been labeled as an @HomeDealer, not only did Route 17 Nissan not provide delivery, they were not even willing to provide a price quote.

I get that this is a seller’s market and dealers can get away with even more nonsense than usual. I even attempted the same process in the Los Ange les market and got pretty much the same results. The Shop At Home program kicked my email to a local store that Nissan labeled as a “cooperating” dealer. I engaged in a text message conversation with the store, who eventually stopped responding once I requested an out-the-door price quote. Jalopnik’s bossman, Rory Carr oll, gave the Shop At Home a try in his local market with similar results.

Even though Nissan’s ad promises a different experience, the interaction has been really no different than the hundreds of other interactions I have on a monthly basis with various dealers from other brands. Nissan @Home in its current application seems to be nothing more than another lead generator for dealerships where buyers have to go through the same old games.

I reached out to Nissan corporate to see if they would be willing to provide any more clarity as to how the Shop At Home is supposed to work. We will update this post if they respond.