A Nissan Rogue is a car that even Rogue owners do not spend a lot of time thinking about. A guy I know owns a new-ish Nissan Rogue for the sole reason that his car buying strategy — pre-pandemic, at least — was to show up to car dealerships and ask what they had new from the prior year still sitting around on the lot, and perhaps they would sell it to him for cheap. This is how he ended up with a Nissan Rogue, and how I assume a lot of other people do, too.

This is not the Rogue’s fault, but it is Nissan’s for offering a car so terribly bland that the aforementioned Rogue owner said that he could swap his Rogue for practically any car, and he probably wouldn’t notice. For 2023, that seems to still be the case, though Nissan said Tuesday that the 2023 Rogue would come with an optional trim package called the Midnight Edition, in an attempt to spice things up. 2023 Rogues will also be $210 more than the 2022 Rogues, starting at $27,360 for the base model.

Here is more from Nissan on Midnight Edition and the other new stuff. Spoiler alert: This is all very modest.

This year, Rogue expands its already broad appeal with the addition of a Midnight Edition package on the popular SV model that includes 18-inch gloss black painted alloy wheels, black exterior accents with high-gloss V-motion grille, black badging and TailorFit™ leatherette seating. The Rogue Platinum and the SL Premium package also add the convenience of Amazon Alexa®, helping customers simplify and organize their lives. Alexa can play music, place calls, control smart home devices and more, with just voice commands.

Pricing, meanwhile, looks like this for 2023:

In an age when a lot of cars are $40,000 or $50,000, a car that starts in the 20s is almost a breath of fresh air, which is what they want you to think. Congratulations to all new Nissan Rogue owners for 2023.