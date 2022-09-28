The new Nissan Z may have only started appearing on showroom floors last summer, but you’ll soon be seeing the fun Japanese sports coupe on racing circuits around the world.

Tuesday, Nissan and NISMO, the automaker’s motorsport and performance division, revealed their new Nissan Z GT4. The new GT4 , based on the latest production Nissan Z, was developed at NISMO’s engineering facilities and in real-world competition. A prototype version was raced in the Super Taikyu Series in Japan in the ST-Q class, reserved for approved vehicles that don’t fit any established technical regulations.

Advertisement

NISMO even entered a carbon-neutral-fueled prototype Z GT4 in the Fuji 24 Hours alongside a conventionally-fuel counterpart. The gasoline-powered prototype finished in the top ten of the endurance race. The Z running on carbon-neutral fuel completed 502 laps over 24 hours, but its crew had to deal with several mechanical issues. Those issues pushed the experimental entry to second-to-last on the results sheet.

G/O Media may get a commission 60% off Jachs NY Fall Sale 60% Off Styles starting at $29

Layer up with Jachs NY’s fall sale—60% off fall styles. Shirts start at $29, and with the promo code, you can curate a whole layered look. Get 60% off with Promo Code at Jachs NY Use the promo code FALL60 Advertisement

Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta said:

“Motorsports for Nissan is an expression of our passion and unrivaled expertise. The Nissan Z continues to maintain its position as an exciting sports car that fascinates drivers with its driving dynamics and flexible powertrain. We are confident that this track-ready GT4-category Nissan Z will be ready to write another chapter in the Nissan Z’s 50-plus-year legacy of speed.”

Advertisement

The Nissan Z GT4’s specifications will be announced at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas at the start of November. Deliveries of the new car will begin in the first half of 2023. The GT4 coupe will be eligible to compete in any racing series that all GT4-class vehicles. American Nissan Z GT4 customers will likely be racing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and SRO GT America.