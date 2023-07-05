Drive-Through Redwood Becomes Literal Tourist Trap For Nissan Pathfinder

Today I learned that not only are drive-through trees a thing, but apparently jackasses with giant SUVs are muscling their way through the small openings, getting temporarily stuck. Will the wonders never cease?

This video was posted on July 3 by TikTok user @oclaguna999, and it shows a beefy Nissan Pathfinder muscling its way through The Shrine, a 2,500 year old drive-through redwood. Several unsettling cracks can be heard as the 71-inch wide SUV lumbers through and 87-inch wide (at it s widest point) opening.

I love when the driver finally freed his giant vehicle from the two-and-a-half millennia old tree and began to clap for himself while no one else joined in. No, you doofus, the small crowd of folks staring at you struggling to free your car aren’t cheering you on, they’re worried about the tree.

There are three such drive-through trees in California — Shrine, Chandelier and and Tour Tru — located right off of Highway 101 about an hour drive from Eureka, California, according to VisitRedwoods. They are privately owned and will charge you between $10 and $20 for the thrilling experience of driving through a tree.

Which, alright! If that floats your boat, have at it. Unless your car is the size of a boat. In which case you might want to skip the Shrine, as it is the narrowest of the drive-through redwoods by far since the split was created by nature, not man.