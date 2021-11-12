A couple days ago, a video was circulating which appeared to show Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin getting kicked out of a nightclub in Mexico. Mazepin has since clarified that what we saw in that video was not him getting kicked out of a nightclub in Mexico.

Advertisement

It was hard to make out what was happening in the video, though it did appear to be an altercation of some sort, if not a physical one. Mazepin says he was trying to get one of his team members inside the club, and the club wasn’t having it, which is apparently what was captured on video. It’s unclear where exactly, Mazepin is in the video, though earlier this week there was speculation that it was a post-race party for Red Bull.

Mazepin’s new comments, via Racefans.net:

“The situation from my side is very clear and definitely nobody was kicked out,” said Mazepin. “I was upset because one of my engineers was leaving, so I invited everybody from the team to see me and one of the members wasn’t let in, unfortunately. “I cleared it up. It took about three, four minutes and everybody was in and actually it was a very good party. So we stayed for a few hours.” Mazepin’s team principal Guenther Steiner said he was “made aware of this video” but hadn’t discussed it with his driver yet. “I think it was more like an argument with one of the security guys than a fight,” he said. “Normally when we fight in South Tyrol it looks different,” added Steiner.

Mazepin is no stranger to unflattering videos of him appearing online, nor is he a stranger to getting into needless conflicts with people, but I do appreciate how much this incident resembles a typical Mazepin raceday: One is made aware of Mazepin’s presence and a few hours pass. At the end, Mazepin again finishes last.