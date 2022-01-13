Memphis Raines is at it again, folks. Well, not really. There’s little chance Nicholas Cage’s character in the 2000 car crime thriller Gone in 60 Seconds stole this 1967 Shelby Mustang GT 500 – but someone in Oklahoma did.

While this car may look like the titular ‘Eleanor’ Shelby from the movie, keen-eyed readers will notice differences in color and wheel choice, but the two cars are close enough that jokes can be made. The Tulsa Police Department agrees.

“​​We know that this car doesn’t stand out in a crowd, but if you happen to see Nicholas Cage driving it, give us a call,” they posted on Facebook.

But don’t worry, that wasn’t the only movie reference they made in their very serious post about someone’s missing property.

“GONE IN 60 SECONDS! $200k+ rare Mustang stolen,” Tulsa Police wrote. “...okay, we’re not exactly sure how many seconds it took to steal the car.”

Take a look at the post if you want more information to start your car hunt in the Tulsa-metro area.

So, was this car part of a fifty-car-in-one-night-heist-a-thon? Probably not. But someone in Oklahoma is missing their $200,000 car, and we may only have one night to find it before Memphis Raines’ brother is crushed inside.

