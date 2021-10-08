Is there any sports car better than the Chevrolet Corvette C8? I won’t hear any arguments to the contrary — but at least the folks out in New Zealand will get a chance to try it out before they agree with any of my sweeping adjustments. Th world’s first C8 Corvette has been produced for the drivers down under.

Consumers, though, will have to be patient before they get their hands on one, Stuff New Zealand reports. The first model, the C8 3LT coupe, arrived in August and has been used for local validation by the government, as well as display, demonstration, and promotion on the part of General Motors.

Your very own C8 won’t make you wait much longer, though. The right-hand drive cars will start production simultaneously at GM’s Bowling Green plant soon, with products set to be shipped out by the end of the year.

This won’t be the first-ever right-hand drive Corvette C8 in production. The first debuted in the United Kingdom this summer. In fact, it’s even being reviewed by press fleets across the pond.

As you can imagine, it takes a little more effort to produce and ship cars for a different hemisphere, which is why New Zealand and Australia have had to wait.

The extra engineering it takes to build one of those cars also means the base C8 price is more expensive abroad than it is in the United States. Over in England, you’ll be paying the equivalent of $86,150 for the Launch Edition. In Australia, a comparable model would cost over $120,000 in good ol’ American money . Meanwhile, the American equivalent of these models would cost about $79,000, including the destination fee.

Internationally, the C8 Corvette isn't quite the budget sports car it's made out to be here in the United States — but it's still not a particularly bad deal for anyone seeking some mid-engined power.