California shook a lot of people both in and outside the automotive industry with its 2035 gas vehicle ban. Now it looks as though that ban has officially begun rubbing off on other states. Automotive News reports that New York is planning to adopt the rules California will implement regarding the banning of gas vehicles by 2035.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement saying that she’s directed the state’s environmental agency to “propose and finalize rules adopting California’s plan setting yearly rising zero-emission vehicle rules starting in 2026 that phases out gasoline-only new car sales by 2035.”



Before some of you get up in arms about the ban, it’s not going to happen overnight. New York’s environmental agency will hold a public hearing before anything. Only after the hearing will the rules become finalized.

“With sustained state and federal investments, our actions are incentivizing New Yorkers, local governments, and businesses to make the transition to electric vehicles,” Hochul said in her statement.



The rules call for automakers to have 68 percent of all new vehicle sales be either fully electric or PHEV by 2030. The rules then require that the number of new plug-in hybrid sales drop to just 20 percent of sales by 2035. The Feds have a much more ambitious number with the Biden Administration calling for 50 percent of sales to be EVs by 2030. While many automakers have started or will be starting their journey to full electric lineups by the end of the decade, getting the public ready for EVs is still proving to be a long way off.

