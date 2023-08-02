New York Bill Aims To Electronically Limit Serial Speeders

Last year, New York City launched a pilot program to trial active speed limiters on a fleet of 50 municipal vehicles. A state senator from Manhattan also proposed legislation that would mandate similar limiters on every new vehicle registered in the state starting in 2024. The bill hasn’t left committee. Now, two other state lawmakers in New York City want persistent speeders to have their cars electronically limited.

If enacted, the bill would require electronic speed limiters to be installed on cars caught speeding by automated camera systems six or more times. The installed devices would prevent the vehicle from exceeding the posted speed limit by more than five miles per hour. The limiter would remain in place for 12 months.

The bill would also require the same penalty for drivers who have accrued 11 points on their license within 18 months. These same drivers already face the potential of having their license suspended, but the limit would be mandated regardless of circumstance. It should be noted that being caught speeding by an automated camera system in New York rarely carries a points penalty because the cameras can’t prove who was driving.



According to the New York Daily News, the bill was put forward by State Senator Andrew Gounardes and State Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, both representing areas of Brooklyn. At a news conference, Gounardes said, “There is a persistent cohort of drivers who are getting five, six, seven, ten, 15, 20 speeding tickets — and driving on our streets recklessly without any consequences whatsoever.”

The conference was held near the site of a fatal hit-and-run last April. Pedestrian safety is a real issue in New York City with 44 fatalities so far this year. However, active speed limiters might be an overcomplicated solution for the problem. The city already requires drivers with 15 speed camera infractions to attend driver safety courses. Why not suspend their licenses as well?