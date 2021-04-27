New McLaren 765LT Goes Up In Flames At A Gas Station

Gif : 6ABC Philadelphia ( Other

A McLaren 765LT burned to cinders at a gas station in Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon. That’s bad enough, but the story gets worse: The car was fresh off of the lot with only 100 miles, and the owner had spent $560,000 on the British supercar.

The Upper Gwynedd Township Fire Department responded to a call for a car fire at about 2 p.m. on Saturday. When the firefighters arrived on the scene at a Wawa, they found the McLaren burning to the ground. The inferno was so bad that the flames had already spread to the pump beside the car.

It took fire crews about 2 hours to secure the area, and little of the car remained. The only way to even tell that this car used to be a McLaren 765LT is by looking at what little remains of the front end. The McLaren is based on a carbon fiber chassis, so it’s not surprising that the remains were completely unrecognizable.

The McLaren , according to North Penn Now, had only 100 miles on it. It’ s a pretty sweet supercar, with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 throwing 755 horsepower to the wheels. It races from 0 to 60 mph in just under 3 seconds.

The owner reportedly paid $560,000 for the 765LT. This is a car that starts at around $360,000 with only 765 examples produced, so the price could be including options and dealer markup. The loss of this one makes the model a tad more rare.

This is not the first time that a McLaren has gone up in flames. The company re called some 2,800 car s for a foam pad under the fuel tank that can get wet and corrode the fuel tank, but the 765LT is not on that list. The cause of the fire is not known at this time, and thankfully there were no injuries reported.