Automotive technology changes, design moves forward, performance capabilities climb. But for some reason there are cars that seem to not even get a hint of that innovation. Cars like the Mitsubishi Mirage, the Chevy Impala, and even the Toyota Land Cruiser—how and why do they still exist in their current form?

On this week’s Car Time, Justin Westbrook and I argue about cars we think need to go the way of the Honda Element. Or, at least, get a damn refresh and a powertrain upgrade. Oh, and I also drove a 1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four. Yeah, you know, that turbocharged, all-wheel-drive Japanese hatchback America never got and that served as the base for homologation special models?

That thing was Rad As Hell.



Jalopnik Features Editor Raphael Orlove also joins us this episode to school me on some other bubble-era Japanese cars and to explain in detail the most ingenious racing cheat of all time. It was a blast!