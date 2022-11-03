If your biggest complaint about electric cars is that they’re too quiet — there’s a fix for that. Or at least there’s a fix if you own a Ford Mustang Mach E. The solution is speakers that make the Mach E sound like it has a V8. And this “exhaust” actually sounds like they’ve done a better job pulling it off better than you may expect.

Behind the innovation is Borla, which calls its new system “Active Performance Sound” and says the “exhaust notes” were recorded from the actual performance cars they imitate. “Multiple microphones capture all characteristics of ICE audio — including idle, ramps to redline, cruising, throttle lifts, “burbles & pops” and more. Using real-time data from the EV’s internal computer, the Borla system generates a hyper-realistic ICE soundtrack that perfectly matches the EV motor status and other vehicle dynamics.”

The system pairs with an app that allows owners to change which car their Mach E sounds like. So, theoretically, you could drive to work sounding like a GT500 and drive home sounding like a Hellcat. Or an AMG. Or an F1 car. Your options are really only going to be limited by how many exhaust notes Borla decides to offer.

And as I mentioned earlier, it actually sounds better than you’d expect. Here’s a video from SEMA this year:

First Look 📣 BORLA Active Performance Sound for EVs - Ford Mustang Mach-E Exhaust Rumble! SEMA 2022

Not bad, right? Sure, it’s a little weird to give an electric car an exhaust note, but it’s surprisingly convincing.

And while it’s not available for Mach E owners to purchase just yet, it should be by the end of the year. After that, Borla plans to offer a version for the F-150 Lightning, and eventually, you’ll be able to add it to “many other EV models.”

The biggest question is how much it will cost, and that has yet to be answered. But you can sign up for updates on the Borla website if this sounds like the kind of thing you need for your Mach E.