Dads of the world, it’s time to unite. Pull up those white tube socks and readjust your white New Balances, because Audi has a new electric concept that has a shocking amount of grille-like appearance for an EV. It’s time to ask how you like those burgers done.

The concept, called Audi Urban sphere, is a minivan-slash-SUV that seems to have been designed around the sweeping curves of an overfed manatee that has had some horrifying head-on collision with a grate. I’m not entirely sure why Audi decided that it needed to make the front of an electric, autonomous concept look like it’s donning a traditional grille, but it’s audacious, and I can respect it.

Basically, this large luxury barge was designed with urban consumers in mind, specifically those in China. Despite the long minivan looks, there are only four seats inside — but all that space means you can recline up to a 60 degree angle. The wraparound headrests feature embedded speakers, and because this is a vehicle of the future, there are screens everywhere that can be controlled with subtle hand and eye movements. There will also apparently be biometric scanning available so if you’re stressed, your car can calm you down.

The Urbansphere concept would be designed with level 4 autonomous capabilities, meaning that the vehicle can competently drive without human input but that a human does have the ability to drive, should you choose to do so. And to add to the stunning figures of this vehicle, it’ll have an estimated range of 466 miles.

Of course, this is a concept. These are all just vague guesses about what could happen in the future without any real guarantees about what will happen. Audi claims similar tech could be on the road by the “end of the decade,” which is usually just code for “we just wanna flex our design skills right now.” Maybe Audi will have time to think about that grille in the meantime.