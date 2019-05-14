The Mini JCW Clubman and Countryman are set to receive a new 306 horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine. This is massively up from the current car’s 228 horsepower, foisting the JCW from VW GTI also ran to more powerful than the Golf R. It also produces 331 lb-ft of torque, which is also impressively increased from the previous car’s 258 lb-ft.

As standard, both the Clubman and Countryman in JCW trim will receive an 8-speed Steptronic transmission with mechanical differential lock on the front axle, as well as ALL4 all-wheel drive. No mention is made of a manual transmission.

With the new performance specs, the JCW Clubman will accelerate from 0-60 in 4.9 seconds, while its taller brother Countryman will do the same in 5.1 seconds. That’s an improvement of about a second and a half for each of these cars. Both will be electronically limited to 155 miles per hour.

Mini is quick to brag about a new exhaust that allegedly sounds better than ever before, and with an integrated particulate filter, allows for fewer emissions than before as well.

This new 2-liter will also find life in the new front-driven M135i and M235i Gran Coupe, as well as Mini’s exciting three-door limited edition John Cooper Works GP, according to BMW Blog.

The braking system has also been revamped with a new larger four-piston rear fixed-caliper design, as well as larger rotors. New brake ducts have been optimized to keep temps down, even under intensive use. Mini emphasizes braking consistency here. And, of course, the calipers are painted red and have JCW logos.

The chassis of both the tall Countryman “Sport Activity Vehicle” and the shorter Clubman are said to be optimized for rigidity with additional reinforcements, a front strut brace, and stiffer drivetrain mounts.

On the outside, new fascias and side skirts help differentiate the JCW models from their lesser stablemates. But don’t forget about the integrated rear apron diffusers, model-specific roof spoilers, and “aerodynamically optimized mirror caps.”



Both models can be optioned with adaptive chassis.

Pricing has not yet been announced, but the current Clubman JCW starts at $35,900, and the current Countryman JCW starts at $37,900. Expect both of those prices to increase for the new more-powerful model, but there’s no telling how much. Considering Volkswagen’s Golf R currently starts at $40,395, the BMW-owned Brits have a little room to work with.