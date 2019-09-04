Photo: Ford

Since the Ford F-series pickup truck was America’s best-selling vehicle last year (nearly a million sold, my God), the chances are good that at least one of you reading are affected by this latest recall, so pay attention.

Ford is recalling 482,520 vehicles over driver’s and/or passenger’s side manual front-seat back recliner mechanisms, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported recently.

The mechanism used to recline the seats could be missing a third pawl that’s needed for seat back strength, so the seats might be loose. Because the back might be loose, the seat might not restrain a passenger well during a crash, which increases the risk for injury.

Potentially affected vehicles include 2019 to 2020 Ford Expeditions, 2018 to 2020 Ford Explorers, 2018 to 2020 Ford F-150s, 2019 to 2020 Ford F-250s, F-350s, F-450s and F-550s and 2020 Lincoln Aviators.

Owners will be notified, and the dealers will inspect the seat structure, replacing parts for free if necessary. NHTSA expects the recall to begin on Oct. 7, 2019.