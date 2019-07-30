Owners of model-year 2015 to 2016 Volkswagen Tiguans and CCs should be aware that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a recall for their cars over an airbag issue. If you’re reading this and you own a CC, then I commend you because I feel like almost nobody bought that car. Just get it checked out, please.

The agency estimates 27,822 cars are potentially involved in the recall, which is detailed as a flawed capacitor in the airbag control module that could cause the airbags in the car to either deactivate or unexpectedly deploy. It also affects the seat belt pretensioners, all bad things to have go wrong in the event of a crash, according to the recall notice.

There are an estimated 25,239 Tiguans and 2,583 CCs affected. The defective capacitor was supplied by ZF/TRW and, as Autoblog notes, this recall isn’t related to the Takata airbag recall. Drivers are advised to keep an eye out for the airbag warning light; if that comes on, it can generally mean the car has the faulty part.

The repair doesn’t sound too complicated. The cars will undergo an inspection to see if the control module needs necessary replacing.

On a completely unrelated note, I saw a Volkswagen CC driving toward me on the highway over the weekend. It’s a handsome car! I like it and I wish more people bought them.