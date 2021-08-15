Nathalie Maillet, Chief Executive Officer of the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, has been murdered in her Gouvy, Luxembourg home by her husband, RTL reports.

Maillet was expected to show up to the Ypres Rally event of the World Rally Championship on Sunday, August 15. When she didn’t arrive, authorities began looking for her. They found Maillet and another woman killed in Maillet’s home; initial reports posited that Maillet’s husband killed them both before committing suicide.

Melchior Wathelet, president of the Spa-Francorchamps, confirmed the news to RTL (translated from French ):

We are upset, obviously. All our thoughts first of all to Nathalie’s family, to her relatives. For tho se who know her, the circuit is an integral part of her family. This is where she likes to be, this is where she likes to spend time and it is true that today, life for the teams, despite the beautiful WRC party, it’s hard. It’s a difficult day, a painful day and we are all in pain today for what happened. It is true that an event like that, without Nathalie , it is hardly possible and unfortunately, it is the case today. It must have been a beautiful party and yet, we really took a blow . Sh e was someone who really had car racing in her veins. Her DNA was car racing, projects, ambition for the circuit. And she wanted this circuit, which is the most beautiful world, b e even more. And she had projects. We spoke with the team, we spoke with the lovers of the circuit and we must continue to make her live here. She is there, she has embodied in the circuit, she is committed to the circuit. We must continue to make it live as she would have liked. She had beautiful projects, we must bring them to fruition. There will always be this little part of Nathalie at the within the circuit. It’s a hard day.

Maillet has been running Spa for five years, since June of 2016. Current reports are unclear, but the other woman in the house was either a friend or a mistress, though this remains clear. We do know that Maillet’s husband, Franz Dubois, found both women together and murdered them before turning a gun on himself.

Our thoughts are with Maillet's loved ones. We will be updating this story as we learn more information.