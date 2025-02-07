Spacelopnik

NASA Astronauts Heading To A New Frontier, Interacting With A Twitch Chat

NASA will host its first Twitch-exclusive livestream next week featuring an astronaut on the ISS

By
Ryan Erik King
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Astronaut Ricky Arnold performing a spacewalk on the International Space Station in 2018
Photo: NASA

NASA, over the past 30 years, has gone to astronomical lengths to ensure the public is well aware of its work, especially young people. Adapting to a new generation, NASA announced on Wednesday that it will be hosting a livestream exclusively on Twitch, a platform synonymous with various forms of gaming.

Suggested Reading

Donald Trump Wants Canada For Its Rare Earth Metals Essential For EV Batteries
At $3,500, Is This Barn-Find 1990 Hyundai Excel An Excellent Bargain?
Electric Cars Aren't Greener Until 25,000 Miles, A Brave Soul Uses A Fisker Ocean As A NY Taxi And Honda And Nissan Won't Go Steady After All In This Week's Car Culture Roundup
It's Time To Discontinue The Model S | Jalopinions
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Donald Trump Wants Canada For Its Rare Earth Metals Essential For EV Batteries
At $3,500, Is This Barn-Find 1990 Hyundai Excel An Excellent Bargain?
Electric Cars Aren't Greener Until 25,000 Miles, A Brave Soul Uses A Fisker Ocean As A NY Taxi And Honda And Nissan Won't Go Steady After All In This Week's Car Culture Roundup
It's Time To Discontinue The Model S | Jalopinions
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The world is about to get the full Twitch experience in low Earth orbit. The stream, scheduled for 11:45 a.m. next Wednesday, will feature astronauts Don Pettit and Matt Dominick. Petit is currently on the ISS, and Dominick returned from the station last October. These two brave starfarers will wade into a new frontier for NASA: a Twitch chat. They will be fielding questions from users, hopefully about life on the ISS. While the space agency’s Twitch account has over 1.3 million subscribers, it has never broadcasted anything specifically for the platform. Brittany Brown, director of NASA’s Office of Communications Digital and Technology Division, said in a release:

“This Twitch event from space is the first of many. We spoke with digital creators at TwitchCon about their desire for streams designed with their communities in mind, and we listened. In addition to our spacewalks, launches, and landings, we’ll host more Twitch-exclusive streams like this one. Twitch is one of the many digital platforms we use to reach new audiences and get them excited about all things space.”

Advertisement

Related Content

NASA Was ‘Right’ To Bring Starliner Back Empty As Thrusters And Guidance Fail On Return
Space X Is Having Problems With The Rocket That Will Rescue Boeing’s Stranded Astronauts

Related Content

NASA Was ‘Right’ To Bring Starliner Back Empty As Thrusters And Guidance Fail On Return
Space X Is Having Problems With The Rocket That Will Rescue Boeing’s Stranded Astronauts

Twitch isn’t the only way that NASA is getting with the times. The space agency launched its own free streaming service, NASA+, replacing NASA TV in November 2023. NASA stated that the streaming service had four times the viewership of its now-retired TV arm. It’s more vital than ever for NASA to get the public engaged and supportive of the agency.

The Artemis program’s struggles have been well-publicized, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wouldn’t hesitate to cancel the return to the Moon. The return of Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams has become the latest political stick to bash NASA. The space agency is now getting heat for the failed Boeing Starliner crewed test flight. Wilmore and Williams have been stuck on the ISS since June last year. SpaceX is now rushing to return the two astronauts home for no reason but to posture.