Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Crime

Naked Man Arrested After Leading Police on Wild Chase in Stolen School Bus

There was also a dead deer in the back of the bus, cause why not?

By
Erin Marquis
Comments (5)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A Pleasant Valley School District school bus makes its afternoon drop-off in an old neighborhood in Effort, Pennsylvania,
A Pleasant Valley School District school bus makes its afternoon drop-off in an old neighborhood in Effort, Pennsylvania,
Photo: Kevin Fixler/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images (Getty Images)

A Pennsylvania man had a hell of a Tuesday morning after he led police on a wild chase across three counties in a stolen school bus, then on foot while also stripping off all of his clothes. Oh and there just happened to be a dead deer in the back. Charming.

Watch
Fix It or Ditch It?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
According to Bob: Don't Let Your Loved Ones Get Scammed
October 14, 2022
Andy's First Car
May 5, 2022

Pennsylvania State Police out of Gettysburg got a nice early workout after they spotted a rogue school bus driving around a parking lot at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, ABC 6 reports. The school bus stolen that very morning by one Tony Saunders that very morning. What happened next was a strange high speed chase over Adams, York, and Cumberland counties in Pennsylvania:

At first, officers say the bus pulled over near the PA Turnpike but shortly after pulled away, starting a chase with police.

Authorities say the bus later passed an exit for Lower Allen Dr. and exited the highway.

At this point, police say Saunders then drove over a berm, almost flipping the bus.

Saunders then drove the vehicle onto Gettysburg Drive and turned into a nearby neighborhood, where he exited the bus and ran from police.

Officers say as Saunders ran, he stripped off his clothes until he was fully naked, running through numerous parking lots and busy traffic areas.

Police say Saunders was then arrested nude and later admitted to taking the bus earlier Tuesday morning after crashing a BMW vehicle.﻿

Advertisement

That’s quite a morning. What was inside the bus made things even stranger—a dead deer, which Sanders told police he was planning to use to fertilize his garden.

Sanders earned himself a stay in York County jail on charges of fleeing an officer, receiving stolen property, reckless driving, and resisting arrest. Anyone want to bet a toxicology report might add driving under the influence to those charges as well?