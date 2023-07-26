Naked Woman Firing A Gun In The Air Causes Major Traffic Jam On San Francisco's Bay Bridge

Even on the best days, evening rush-hour traffic sucks. But since our country mostly decided to give up on trains, if you’re an office worker who just wants to spend a few hours with your family before heading to bed, you’ve got to put up with it. Sure, you may get home tired and stressed, but at least you didn’t get stuck in a traffic jam created by a naked woman randomly shooting a gun and threatening people with a knife?

KRON4 reports that a naked woman on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge caused a massive traffic jam Tuesday evening. A little after 4:30 p.m., emergency dispatch began receiving calls from drivers saying there was a “completely naked” woman on the bridge armed with a gun and a knife. She was apparently shooting at random cars, threatening people with her knife and attempting to open car doors.

But it wasn’t until almost 6:00 p.m. that California Highway Patrol officers were able to get to the woman and take her into custody. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance to be evaluated, which is understandable because the odds of this being a mental issue are very high. Hopefully, regardless of what it is, she’s able to get the treatment and the help that she needs. And the good news is, no injuries have been reported.

As far as the traffic jam she created goes, it didn’t just affect the bridge’s traffic. Apparently, not only did eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 continue to move at a crawl long after the woman was taken into custody, but the rest of San Francisco was affected, as well, as people lined up to get on the bridge clogged up city streets, as well.