The Guy Who Had Sex With His Car On TLC's My Strange Addiction Is Back And Has A New Lover

TLC’s My Strange Addiction may have gone off the air back in 2015, but we’ve recently been blessed with an update on Nathaniel. If you don’t remember, he was the guy who was in love with (and had sex with) his red 1998 Chevy Monte Carlo named Chase. God bless you, TLC.

Well, now Nathaniel is back… but he’s got a new lover. It’s his fourth generation Lexus ES330, named Lex. In a video posted to TikTok by TLC, we get to hear from Nathaniel directly about why he loves Lex so much.

“The feel of her. The smoothness of her driving, the feel of her seats. Stuff like that, I mean that’s the stuff I pay attention to, and you know I’m just excited to be in her presence,” Nathaniel said for the world to see. “Now I’m really dedicated to her, and I just want to be there for her as much as I can.” Me too, man. Me too.

Unlike Nathaniel’s last car, Chase, Lex is a female. Makes sense. Ol’ Nate says that distinction comes down to “her lights” and “curved appeal.” He goes on to say that Lex also has “cute little cheeks,” beautiful headlights and taillights, and of course “a cute butt.” Good lord, the designs of the ES must be thrilled by this. However, Nathaniel’s favorite thing about Lex the ES is her interior.

“I just love her seats. It’s just really comforting,” Nathaniel said. “She just has a really nice smell to her.

Honestly, I’ve sat in quite a few early-2000s Lexus ESs, and the interiors are quite lovely. I get it, Nathaniel, I really do.

Unfortunately, we’ve only got about 1 minute and 20 seconds of video from this interview to go off of for now, but don’t worry. The TLCTV TikTok account says more will come soon. In fact, we’re getting an entire My Strange Addiction update episode on Wednesday, July 19. You best believe I will be watching and reporting back to you all.

Sadly, I wasn’t able to tell if Nathaniel is still fucking his car, but I’m going to assume that answer is yes. At least I hope it is. This man has a love stronger than anything I’ve ever felt. All that being said, this cut did end with a nice moment between Nathaniel and Lex.

“I just can’t imagine life without her,” he said unabashedly. Hell yeah, dude. Hell yeah. I can’t wait to see what’s next.