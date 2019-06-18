Screenshot: Simone Giertz (YouTube)

If you want an electric pickup truck, you sort of don’t have any options right now because none currently exist for the public to buy, at least here in the U.S. There’s the Rivian R1T, of course, but it isn’t available yet. And there’s the Tesla pickup truck which we’re told might happen this summer. So, if you want one now, you kind of have to build it yourself.

That’s not a problem if you are amateur robot builder and YouTuber Simone Giertz, also known as “The Queen of Shitty Robots.” She’s no stranger to using angle grinders and welders, so there’s really no stopping her otherwise. This project will yield, as Giertz claims, the first functional Tesla pickup truck ever. I’m so onboard.

She and her team decided early on that they were just going to wing it, which is honestly how the best plans are conceived. They used a Tesla Model 3, which has a steel chassis and is easiest to wrench on. Plus, it’s the cheapest Tesla you can buy new.

So! Giertz and her team strip out the Model 3, saw some body panels off and mock up and attach a truck bed. And yo! This isn’t spoiling it for you or anything but it looks freaking sweet. Way better than that stupid rendering from Elon Musk.

It’s a ute! Girl made herself a bitchin’ ute.

Giertz doesn’t stop there. She then hires a production company to film a fake commercial with it. And it’s absolutely perfect, even filled with the smooth voiceovers that say absolutely nothing.

The Tesla truck’s name? The Truckla. I’m obsessed. I wouldn’t be surprised if Giertz starts getting custom orders after this. She can become a Tesla coachbuilder. She’s already got a great coachbuilder’s name.