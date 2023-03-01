These 15 Movie Directors Have Destroyed the Most Cars On-Screen

Watching vehicles crash or getting blown to bits in movies is one of the greatest pleasures in the world of cinema. Their occurrences require a formula that even the simplest of people can get behind. Car explodes; Audience claps and cheers! Who doesn’t love that?

Because people love to watch the destruction of vehicles, a UK-based automotive website, Scrap Car Comparison, took the time to add up which directors ruined the most cars in their films.

It wasn’t a scientific study, but the results are good enough for our purposes. The folks at Scrap Car Comparison say they sat down and watched the filmography of some of the world’s “most popular action directors.” From there, they tallied the number of cars each director has either damaged (something like a bullet-hole in the bodywork or a broken side mirror) or completely destroyed.

There are quite a few very big names on this list. In fact, just about everyone is a big name here. However, a few that are indeed missing from this article are directors like Kathryn Bigelow and Quentin Tarantino. They’ve each destroyed a dozen cars in their films.