Motorsport Could Feature At The 2028 LA Olympics

The Olympic Games are the most prestigious events in international sports. With a global television audience of over three billion viewers, the impact of having a sport included in the Olympic program cannot be underestimated and governing bodies relentlessly lobby for the sport’s place at the once-every-four-year event. In 2028, motorsport could have its first official presence at the Games in Los Angeles.

According to Reuters, the Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee is only a few weeks away from deciding which sports will be added to the mandatory slate of 28 core sports. Motorsport is on the shortlist alongside baseball/softball, breakdancing, cricket, flag football, lacrosse, karate, kickboxing and squash. After the decision is made, it will have to be confirmed by the International Olympic Committee in October.

Advertisement

It isn’t entirely clear what form of motorsport would be on the Olympic program. Though, all sign point towards electric karting. The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), motorsport’s international governing body, has pushed for karting’s inclusion at the Games since 2018. Electric karting was included as an unofficial demonstrational event at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Racing has been technically featured at an Olympics once before. The Paris-Toulouse-Paris race and a few other races were held at the 1900 Olympic Games in Paris alongside the World’s Fair. While the podium finishers did receive medals for their efforts, the IOC retrospectively hasn’t acknowledged if the races were or weren’t officially a part of the Olympics. However, the winners of the electric karting events at the Los Angeles Games would receive gold medals and be considered Olympic champions.