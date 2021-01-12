MotoAmerica Will Run A Five-Race King Of The Baggers Season This Year

Photo : MotoAmerica

Last November I trucked my ass over to Laguna Seca to watch what is perhaps one of the most fun racing events I’ve ever been party to: the inau gural MotoAmerica King of the Baggers event. It was a hell of a good time, and in 2021 the series is aiming for even more of a good thing with a full five-race season. The Indian versus Harley fire has never burned brighter, and it’s going to be exciting to see that carry on.

Despite the excitement for this incredibly fun series of big V-twin beefy boys racing around, the Superbikes series will still — obviously — hold the title card fight of the weekend. KotB will be an earlier round to get the crowd riled up at five different tracks across the U.S. this year.

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, April 30-May 2

Road America, June 11-13

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, July 9-10

Pittsburgh International Race Complex, August 13-15

Barber Motorsports Park, September 17-19

“Honestly, the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers debut race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca went better than we even dreamed of,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “The popularity of the event was crazy so how could we not do more? We know there are plenty of Bagger fans out there as our videos of the debut Laguna event were watched by millions. Having five races gives us the opportunity to bring King of the Baggers to fans in several different areas of the country. We’ve also opted to make the series open to any qualified racer, which should bring new teams and new bike builds to the series from the aftermarket and motorcycle dealers who specialize in baggers.”

The highest finishing Harley-Davidson at the 2020 Laguna Seca race was the Vance & Hines entry in second place. Sadly, Harley has ended its factory relationship with V&H, so whether that bike will continue racing in 2021 is no t known. I really hope that some of the H-D builders can step up and compete on a level playing field with the Indian Challengers.

Either way, you can bet it’ll be loud and fun. If this damn virus clears out sometime this year, by all means make it a point to try to get out to the track and see these monsters hustle around. It’s a riot.