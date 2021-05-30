Moto3 Rider Jason Dupasquier Dies After On-Track Crash At 19 Years Old

Photo : Mirco Lazzari gp ( Getty Images )

19-year-old Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has died after a tragic crash during qualifying at the Mugello circuit yesterday, MotoGP reports.

Advertisement

The Swiss rider crashed at the end of qualifying while he was on a flying lap in what is generally not an uncommon feat. Unfortunately, he was struck by another rider racing at speed after falling from his bike. Ayumu Sasaki, the other driver in the accident, was thrown from his bike but was able to walk away from the incident. After being treated trackside for about a half an hour, Dupasquier was airlifted to a hospital, during which point the FIM noted he was in a “very serious” but stable condition.

Unfortunately, Dupasquier succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital in Florence.

Here’s the full statement from MotoGP:

Following a serious incident in the Moto3 qualifying two session at the Gran Premio d’Ital ia, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier. Dupasquier was involved in a multi-rider incident between turns nine and 10, with the session red flagged thereafter. FIM medical intervention vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the Swiss rider was attended to on the track before being transferred by medical helicopter, in a stable state, to Careggi Hospital in Florence. Despite the best ef forts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Dupasquier’s team, Prustel GP, announced it will not be taking part in this Sunday’s race.

This was Dupasquier’s second season in the Moto3 series after beginning his racing career in 2011. Son of MotoCross rider Phillipe Dupasquier, he was destined for speed, and that was immediately proved when he won several SuperMoto Swiss championships and debuted at the Red Bull Rookies Cup in 2019, at which point he was awarded a two-year contract in Moto3. While his 2020 season wasn’t ideal, Dupasquier was sitting in the top 10 in points at the time of his death.

Advertisement

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.