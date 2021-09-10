What’s good for the Goose is good for the sport bike rider, because this new V100 Mandello from Moto Guzzi looks totally rad. With a new watercooled engine featuring a fresh cylinder head design, presumably around 1,000 ccs, the Mandello is a celebration of everything that Moto Guzzi has been working toward for the last century. Fresh chassis, fresh electronics, stunning good looks, and a new single-sided swingarm with an integrated driveshaft typify the future of Guzzi. This one is going to be good, I can just tell.

Moto Guzzi was hoping it could hold a huge 100th birthday celebration this week, called Moto Guzzi World Days, but was forced to postpone the festival to 2022 thanks to the ongoing global pandemic. This bike was supposed to launch at that festival, paving the way for a brand new revamped brand. The company is spreading its wings (pun intended) and flying off into the great beyond. There isn’t much information available about the Mandello yet, but this is more or less what the future of the brand looks like.

In the teaser video Guzzi released on the bike (above) it is shown to feature a lot of advanced tech that modern sport bikes have, plus some wild new stuff that nobody is doing right now. You can see a brand new TFT display, a trellis frame, Brembo brakes, sticky Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, and what appears to be a comfy forward-canted leather seat. The video also depicts active aero in the form of a self-adjusting windscreen and movable wings on either side of the fuel tank in the half-fairing.

From the images released by the brand, you can see the red bike appears to be the ‘base’ model, while the green and silver bike (a livery Guzzi calls “Stone Centenario” on the V7 model) is the V100 Mandello Sport, featuring Öhlins suspension and according to Motorcycle.com, potentially the same semi-active suspension setup from Aprilia’s Tuono V4 Factory.

All I know is that I desperately want to ride this new bike. It looks incredible, with some nice throwback elements mixed with some cool future tech. Based on the looks of this bike, and the specs we can determine from the video and pictures, it’ll be quick, fun, fast, and hopefully comfortable for hours at a time.

Interestingly, Moto Guzzi also announced that it would be expanding its current factory on the shores of Lake Como to include new futuristic buildings, massively increased production capacity, and a new hotel and conference center for tourists to take advantage of. If this is the future of Moto Guzzi, the future is bright.

