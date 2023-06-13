Porsche’s 996-generation 911 is supposed to be the cheapest way to get into the brand’s rear-engined flagship model, right? I mean, it’s definitely why my broke ass bought one. That could change, though, if the recent $1.2 million sale of the 911 Classic Club Coupe is any kind of bellwether.

To be fair, the Classic Club Coupe is no regular 996. It was built by Porsche Classic at the behest of the Porsche Club of America over the course of two years and was heavily customized. They even put the engine from a 996 GT3 in it, making it as fast as it is handsome.

Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe: Journey from Conception to Reality

Other notable changes include a fixed ducktail rear wing and a double-bubble-style roof. The interior was completely restored and features woven leather houndstooth inserts in the seats as well as Porsche’s PCCM Plus infotainment system. In all, it’s a really well-considered love letter to Porsche’s least-loved 911.

Advertisement

The auction, which took place at Porsche’s Atlanta Experience Center, and featured 74 other unique and rare cars, was part of the brand’s 75th anniversary celebration. Among the other vehicles offered for sale were a genuine 962 race car and a 904 Carrera GTS.

Now that we have the facts out of the way let’s get down to one of my favorite pastimes: wild speculation. So, now that we’ve seen this seven-figure hammer price for a 996-generation 911, will we see a rise in prices for other 996 models? Is this a sign that people are coming around on the much-maligned (I think unfairly so, but I’m biased), or is this just one weird person with a boatload of greenbacks wanting the best 996 at any price?

Advertisement Advertisement

Let me know what you think in the comments.