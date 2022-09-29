For the first time in ARCA history — and, perhaps, in motorsport history as a whole — a mother-daughter duo will be competing alongside (and against) one another during the Oct. 14 ARCA Menards Series West race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Sarah and Bridget Burgess will both be sponsored by eBay Motors.

We’ve written about the Burgess women before on Jalopnik. While the whole family loves racing, daughter Bridget followed in her mother’s footsteps when it came to pursuing a motorsport career, with Sarah establishing herself in drifting and off-road racing and Bridget in stock cars.

From the ARCA article:

“A lot of work has gone into this moment, and it’s surreal to know that Bridget and I will both be behind the wheel on the same track in a matter of weeks,” said Sarah Burgess, who will be racing the No. 97 eBay Motors Chevrolet SS. “It’s incredible to have the support of eBay Motors. Not only is it a leading brand for professional racers and casual builders — I can say from personal experience that it’s also a community of people who genuinely care about racing and car culture.” Sarah, a longtime drift and off-road racer, is also a senior business development and partnership manager for eBay Motors, where she helps to grow the marketplace’s presence within the industry. Sarah serves as owner of the BMI Racing team and pulls double duty as Bridget’s crew chief on race day.

The Burgess family passion runs deep. Native to Australia, the family moved to America due to laws that prohibit people under 25 to pilot a vehicle with a turbo or V8 engine, giving Bridget a chance to race.

The historic ARCA event will be aired on FloRacing.