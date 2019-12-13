Morgan Will Finally Ditch The Steel Chassis It's Been Using Since 1936

Photo : Morgan

Unless you are nerdy or weird or both, you probably don’t find yourself thinking about Morgan too often. Well, I’ll have you know the low-volume, boutique British automaker has some big changes planned for the new decade. Morgan will finally replace a chassis it introduced 83 years ago. Bless!

At the 2019 Geneva Auto Show, Morgan introduced its new CX-Generation aluminum platform in the Morgan Plus Six, the first of its cars to use it. This week, the company announced it will launch new models built on the CX-Generation platform. It also laid out its intention to end the production of its traditional steel chassis in 2020.

Advertisement

That steel chassis, which was introduced in 1936 , is still being used today. Variations of it can be found in the current Morgan V6 Roadster, 4/4 and Plus 4 .

Image : Morgan

Morgan didn’t specify which new models we can expect but did say there are all-new CX-Generation cars in development to replace the existing ones built on the steel chassis. The new cars will have smaller-capacity engines than the Toyota Supra/BMW Z4 engine found in the Plus Six . Morgan’s lineup in 2020 will have manual transmissions “within the range” as well.

1936 was quite a while ago, but I applaud Morgan for keeping with the times. Eighty-three years young, baby!