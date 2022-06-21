



Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner, and gas prices are not expected to keep your fellow countrymen home. AAA is predicting record travel that weekend. According to insurance agency , 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home between June 30 and July 4 .

According to AAA, those travel estimates are an increase of 3.7 percent over last year. It’ll bring travel numbers within striking distance of the 2019 holiday.

Car travel is slated to be the real record breaker, with an estimated 42 million people expected to hit the roads, even with gas hovering around a national average of $5 per gallon of regular . That’ll edge out the 41.8 million people who drove last year. Another 3.55 million people are expected to hitch a ride on a plane that weekend and 2.42 million more are expected to either hop on a bus, train or cruise.

Those numbers break down to 88 percent of people driving, 7 percent taking a plane and 5 percent finding other means of transportation. The people are moving, folks.

“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation.”

AAA expects this Independence Day to be the second busiest since 2000. Remember 2000? I do not, since I was 3 years old for most of it. Gas was definitely cheaper, though.

Anyway, the auto agency forecasts Orlando, Seattle, New York, Anaheim and Anchorage to be the top destinations in the U.S. that weekend. Orlando and Anaheim show that The Mouse still reigns supreme for holiday travel.