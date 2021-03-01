More Cadillac Blackwing and V-Series Models Are Coming And I Have Questions

Image : Cadillac Media

The Cadillac Blackwing models blew lots of folks away when they debuted a few weeks ago. They aren’t done yet, though. Cadillac Society reports the brand is planning more Blackwing and V models. What models they could be though will, for now anyways, remain a mystery.

Speaking on a Zoom call, Cadillac’s chief engineer Tony Roma was asked about the future of Blackwing and the V-Series cars. He confirmed that more models are coming but didn’t give specifics.

You know, the V-Series lineup has expanded, we’ve talked about that, we’ve talked a little bit about what we’ve done with sedans. You’re going to see more of that in future. We’re going to do more V-Series. It’s important to our brand, and you’ll see it on other products.

Don’t get your hopes up for an Escalade Blackwing, though. While there have been rumors recently of the Escalade getting a more powerful engine, Roma doesn’t see a Blackwing version of the Escalade as “appropriate.”

Blackwing is reserved for really the pinnacle, the purest expression of performance, track capability, and that’s what it’s going to stand for going forward. [The CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blacking] won’t be the last Blackwing cars that we do, but you won’t see one on every vehicle. It’s not appropriate. I couldn’t imagine doing an Escalade-V Blackwing. Maybe we’d do an SUV, maybe we’d do an Escalade-V, who knows.

Cadillac’s lineup consists of just two sedans, three crossovers, and one SUV. The CT4/5 have been g iven both V and Blackwing treatments. The Escalade is out, at least according to this interview . That just leaves just the XT4/5/6. Could Roma be talking about V-badged versions of those? Will future Cadillac EVs carry the V badge?

