The Daily Beast and Charlotte, North Carolina news station WBTV report that a couple has been arrested for illegally squatting in the mansion of NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Buckle up, because this story is wild.

Stenhouse has his five-bedroom, 10,000 sq-ft mansion listed for sale for $16 million. But authorities were tipped off that something was up when a weird contact took place. Someone called the listing’s real estate company and said that the home was no longer for sale, that it had been bought, and the $16 million was wired to the mayor of the city the home is in, Mooresville. If that’s not a red flag I don’t know what is. Who buys a home and pays the mayor of the city for it? Knowing it was bull, the real estate company contact local authorities.



When police got to the property, they found four people living there: two adults and two kids. Police also found an assault rifle in the back of a vehicle and a bunch of fake money.

Advertisement

The couple refused to cooperate with the police, but when police noticed the sovereign plate on the vehicle they knew why the couple wasn’t cooperating. The couple was members of the radical sovereign nation group Moorish Nation. And yes, it’s just as wild as you think. Police took Darius Trrone Hall, 29, and Nataijah Shaieena Fields, 37, into custody. Because of their beliefs, the couple actually believed they were the rightful owners of the home.

Their charges are pretty extensive. From WBTV: “Hall was charged with breaking and entering, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, carrying a concealed gun, and second-degree trespassing. He was given a $25,000 secured bond. Fields was charged with breaking and entering, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and second-degree trespassing. She was given a $10,000 secured bond.”

G/O Media may get a commission 37% off Samsung Bespoke Washer and Dryer Plus $100 off the combo.

These are seriously smart—with A.I. that detects fabric and “soil level” to provide the most thorough wash for your clothes. Buy for $2098 at Samsung Advertisement

Stenhouse released a statement thanking local authorities and declining to comment on the matter further while the case is going on. “My home was broken into and illegally occupied. I thank the Rowan County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Department for their prompt arrest of the suspects,” he added in a statement to the Daily Beast.