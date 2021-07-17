Monster Truck Racer Scott Hartsock Dies In Amtrak Crash

Late on Thursday evening on July 15, 2021, two men were killed after an 18-wheeler was struck by an oncoming Amtrak train. Coroners released their names, and one was Monster Jam competitor Scott Hartsock.
It’s a bit of a freak accident. The train tracks crossed near the Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Mississippi, which is private property and which does not require the installation of a rail crossing warning system. So it wasn’t as though Hartsock and 18-wheeler driver James Creel passed through a flashing light or arms crossing the tracks. They just happened to cross at the wrong place at the wrong time.
A further investigation will reveal more details about the accident soon.
Amtrak told WJTV News that there were 133 passengers on the train, which was heading from New Orleans, Louisiana to Memphis, Tennessee. The train was stranded for hours, but no one on the train was injured.
Racer Scott Hartsock was a professional racer from Bushnell, Florida, and he joined the Monster Jam circuit back in 1994. In Monster Jam, he piloted the truck nicknamed Gunslinger, which featured an image of a skeleton firing a gun. He made six World Finals appearances. He was 59 years old when he died.
DISCUSSION
According to the link, the accident happened at 5 pm. There are X-ing signs and it’s a tight turn on a dirt road as seen in the video, so they weren’t exactly cooking along. At a rural crossing so close to a dense area like a major Racetrack area like that, the MAS (speed limit) of the train was probably extremely slow as well. Probably somewhere in the 30 mph range.
At any crossing it is a FRA regulation for the Engineer to sound the horn as “long, long, short, long” on the approach at specified intervals on approach and train horns are pretty damn loud. ( I suppose it’s possible the Engineer just forgot, but that is EXTREMELY unlikely)
Either way, it’s not a freak accident. I feel terrible for the two guys that died and for that Engineer who now has to live the rest of his life knowing that he was involved in a fatality, but the driver of the Semi was at fault here. He broke laws and it was completely avoidable. It wasn’t a “wrong place, wrong time” scenario. The Semi driver just didn’t respect the danger of trying to take on a train. Trains rarely lose in collisions that don’t involve other trains.