Here’s yet another chapter to add to our storybook of police chases ending in deaths. Today’s story takes us to Minnesota where a police pursuit early Thursday morning has so far resulted in the death of two people, with three others recovering from resulting injuries



According to a release posted on the Robbinsdale Police Department’s Facebook, authorities say around 2:24 a.m., officers spotted a vehicle identified as stolen in an armed carjacking in Minneapolis (just a few miles away) on December 8. The officers attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle, a Mercedes SUV, for what they’re calling a “high-risk traffic stop,” when the SUV failed to pull over.

Robbinsdale officers decided to engage in a car chase, following the car into Minneapolis where the authorities claim the driver of the stolen SUV lost control and crashed:

Robbinsdale officers were able to determine there were five occupants in the vehicle. One occupant was deemed deceased on scene of the crash. First Aid was administered to the four other occupants who were transported to a local area hospital. Of the four occupants that were transported, one was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other occupants are currently being treated for substantial, non-life threatening injuries. This is an unfortunate incident for all involved.

Robbinsdale PD claims the occupants were under the age of 18. The incident is still under investigation, and the department is working with Minnesota State Patrol to reconstruct the crash scene.